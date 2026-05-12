Hill County among the first in Texas to enact a temporary ban on data centers

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Dozens turned out to the Hill County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday to give their two cents about data centers in our community.



The commissioners placed a temporary moratorium on data centers

Dozens of residents expressed opposition during public comment

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Tuesday, the Hill County Commissioners' Court voted to impose a temporary moratorium on data centers after hours of public comment. It is now among the first in Texas to enact such a ban.

Dozens of our neighbors showed up to share their concerns with commissioners, including Hill County resident Lowell Williams.

He said he showed up to express his opposition to a data center being built across from his house.

“On my property, and they want to destroy it. That’s up for sale, that they have made a $56,000 an acre offer on," said local resident Lowell Williams.

Williams is a third-generation rancher who said a data center so close to his home could ruin his plans for his future.

“Everywhere from elemental contamination, noise pollution, light pollution, industrial waste, everything these folks have pointed out, and it’s all statistically proven, is how they’re going to destroy it," said Williams.

Some people, like Tim Lyness, also showed up with solutions for commissioners to consider.

He believes that if data centers decide to leave after being built and the paperwork isn’t in order, it could hurt the county.

“I’m advocating that they put up a remediation in advance, pay for the clean up in advance, and we are in control of that money at the county level, and we. get to use that…if they come in and do the work, we’ll release the bond. It’s no different than a performance and payment bond on construction projects," said Tim Lyness, resident.

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