Village of Salado holds vigil for Ember Henry

SALADO, Texas (KXXV) — Community members in Salado gathered for a vigil in honor of Ember Henry.

Funeral services for Ember will be held on Tuesday, May 12th, at 2 pm at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.

Anyone who has information about this case should contact Temple PD or the Bell County Crime Stoppers

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dozens in Salado gathered at Sirena Park for a community vigil to remember the life of Ember Henry. The 18-year-old was shot and killed on Wednesday in Temple.

The park was filled with family, friends, and neighbors showing their love and support. The vigil started with a prayer, and attendees wore purple and lit candles in honor of Ember.

Loved ones said they hope this brings comfort and helps focus on his life more than the tragedy surrounding his death.

“He was our baby boy, he was my best friend, and I’m very fortunate that I had a front row seat to everything that he was doing. And I took a lot of pictures, and I took a lot of videos, and I have all those too look back on now, and I’m going to miss the….we stayed in contact throughout the day, every day," said Bert Henry, Embers dad.

Bert Henry, Ember’s father, said the amount of love and support he and his family received helps them to deal with the loss of their son.

“There’s a reason this hurt so deeply because Ember was loved so deeply. So let’s carry a little piece of that light with us moving forward and be more like Ember," said Lynn Greenfield, a resident.

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