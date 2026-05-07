Community in mourning after death of Salado teen Ember Henry

VILLAGE OF SALADO, Texas (KXXV) — The community of Salado is coming together to comfort the Henry family as it deals with the death of their 18-year-old son, Ember.



If you have any information, reach out to Temple PD and Bell County Crimes Stoppers

Community Vigil held on May 9th at 7pm at Locks of Love at Sirena Park

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Village of Salado is mourning the loss of Ember Henry, the 18-year-old shot and killed on Tuesday. Temple police found his body on Wednesday during a welfare check.

Ember Henry, the son of former Salado mayor Bert Henry, touched many lives in the small Central Texas community. As news of his death spread, friends and neighbors began sharing memories, stories, and tributes across social media — describing him as kind, well-known, and someone who left a lasting impression on those around him.

Our 25 News reporter, Chantale Belefanti, traveled to Salado to speak with community members about Ember’s life. One resident said Ember was a "good kid” and said many people in town knew him and his family. Others described the loss as heartbreaking for a community as close-knit as Salado.

In a show of grief and support for the Henry family, messages shared on Facebook read:

“This kid lived his life to the fullest. My favorite Ember Henry memories are of him driving up to our house in his golf cart to chat with us!" said one person.

And...

"Such a gifted young man! I’ll never forget him buying our Farmall B tractor with his own money from his mowing business and then driving it into work at Chupra downtown Salado," said another person.

As the investigation continues, many in Salado said they are focused on supporting the family and remembering the life of a young man they believe was taken too soon.

"We are extremely grateful for the community support, but are asking for privacy as they mourn the loss of Ember," said The Henry Family.

Follow Chantale on social media!