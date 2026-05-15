For sale signs multiply around Hubbard

HUBBARD, Texas (KXXV) — Local homeowners are selling their homes around Central Texas, and it could have an impact on their future.



Huseke has experienced headaches from the windmills for the past four years.

She's looking forward to a quieter area when she moves.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Billie Hueske is selling her home after 11 years of living in Hubbard. She said ongoing health concerns over the past four years, combined with noise from nearby windmills and a planned data center just 100 yards from her home, are now too much to handle.

She tried selling her home before the data center broke ground to be closer to her son, and now, with the data center being built, she’s looking to leave.

“I’m kinda surrounded by the windmills and the data center," said Billie Huseke, local resident.

It’s a life she didn’t want, but with everything around her growing, it’s all giving her reason to leave.

“They do put out some kind of emissions," said Huseke.

Then there's the noise issue.

“And the 18 wheelers have just exploded coming here…bringing dirt and gravel and all of that," said Huseke.

Huseke said she’s enjoyed her home throughout the years and will miss it.

“I’m sad to leave my home of 11 years. When I first moved here, I didn’t have any neighbors other than the church next door. Now I have neighbors over here, which is fine, but now I have that," said Huseke.

Hueske’s move will put her just 15 minutes away from her son, but she’s not the only one in the Hubbard area selling their home. In the Hubbard area, there are a lot of for sale signs up.

Some locals believe that with the data centers growing in Central Texas, it’s hard to stay in the home they love.

But for Hueske, it comes down to family and her health. She can’t take everything with her, but she’s hoping to make new memories in her new home.

“I have woodpeckers, I have cardinals, and I’ll miss that part, but hopefully I’ll have some more feathered friends in my new home," said Hueske.

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