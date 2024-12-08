‘Operation: Bad Elf’: How one constable is bringing families and police together this holiday season

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — This holiday season, Coryell County Constable Guy Beveridge is bringing joy to families across Copperas Cove with a unique initiative known as “Operation: Bad Elf.” The program is designed to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and local families with a playful, holiday-themed twist.

Inspired by the popular Elf on the Shelf tradition, “Operation: Bad Elf” involves families giving their elves to the constable's office.

Once there, these elves find themselves involved in holiday mischief — like sneaking sweets or indulging in syrup. After their adventures, the elves are returned to their homes in a police car, with a personalized booking sheet that recounts the elf’s festive crimes.

"It’s all about getting these elves back to their house," Beveridge said.

"They get outside, they go up to Santa, they come back and they get downtown with some bad elves, unfortunately. It’s my job to bring them back to their house."

Beveridge started the program to create positive interactions between law enforcement and the community, especially with young children. By introducing the idea of elves “getting into trouble” around town, he aims to show kids that police officers can be friendly, approachable figures in their lives.

"To make sure that kids know we are friends in the community, we are someone they can come up to. It doesn’t matter at what point you cross our path. I want you to know you can always find a hug here if you need one," Beveridge said.

What began as a small initiative has quickly grown in popularity. In just three weeks this year, Beveridge delivered over 125 elves to families, and he’s now on track to exceed 140 deliveries by the end of the season.

Looking to the future, Beveridge plans to expand “Operation: Bad Elf” to other areas in Coryell County and neighboring regions. By encouraging other officers to participate, he hopes to reach even more families and spread the holiday spirit even further.

"Whatever we need to be doing out here to connect families, connect law enforcement, and connect kids and just bring back the Christmas spirit, we are all about it," Beveridge said.

