Online fundraiser created for toddler killed in deadly crash involving Temple assault suspect

25-year-old Joshua Rios from Moody, Texas is now in custody after turning himself in at the Bell County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday. He's being held on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a crash that killed a two-year-old boy.

"Under Texas law aggravated assault occurs when someone intentionally or recklessly causes serious injury or uses a deadly weapon during an assault and here the vehicle is considered a deadly weapon," said Nohely Mackowiak, with City of Temple.

Rios is accused of chasing after a car after an initial crash on Highway 317 last Monday. Investigators say Rios chased after the other driver from the first crash, eventually pushing the vehicle into oncoming traffic and causing a t-bone collision.

"We don't see a lot of aggravated assaults from car crashes but it does occur on occasion," said Mackowiak

Three other people were taken to the hospital for treatment. The two-year-old's family created a GoFundMe to help pay for expenses. The family also says the boy will live on through the donation of his organs. The city tells me everyone can learn from this tragedy.

"Always stay calm and not engage with responding with similar behavior if its safe to do so you know change lanes slow down or pull over to let the aggressive driver pass," said Mackowiak.

This type of crime is a second-degree felony, which could result in a sentence up to 20 years behind bars and receiving a $10,000 fine.

