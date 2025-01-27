One hardworking mother gets help from a local non-profit to give her kids new beds

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — A Whitney mother put her faith in a non-profit that helped build and gift four new beds for her children.



“Getting them off the floor so they can have something nice," said mother of four Kesha Matthews of Whitney.

Matthews wanted to add a different kind of joy to her kid's life beds. She knew she needed four beds for her kids, but she needed help with the cost.

So, she put her faith in Sleep in Heavenly Peace Whitney. A non-profit that builds beds for kids who need them.

“I kept calling and texting and leaving voice mails until I could reach them. And when I was approved, I was like, thank you, Lord," said Matthews.

John Jaskie, president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Whitney, said their job is to help parents fill in the gaps when times get tough.

“Kids who may be in undesirable sleeping conditions, children who might be sharing beds with their brothers or sister, grandparents, parents, sleeping on the floors couches," said Jaskie.

Jaskie said having a bed leads to a better night's rest that can transfer over to several areas of a child’s life.

“It will help them in so many ways. It will help them in school to get a better night's sleep, and to get more rest. It allows their little bodies to function better, and grow up and kinda be active normal kids," said Jaskie.

For Matthews, she now knows her kids will have more than just a bed.

“They loved it, they danced. They wanted to clean their room a little bit more. It was like oh my God, like a dream come true," said Jaskie.

If you or someone you know needs a bed, contact Sleep in Heavenly Whitney at john.jaskie@shpbeds.org

