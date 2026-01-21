MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Oncor is proactively trimming trees near power lines in Robinson ahead of this weekend's severe weather forecast. The utility company is taking this preventive measure because ice accumulation can add up to 500 pounds of extra weight to power lines, significantly increasing the risk of outages.



Oncor crews are trimming trees near power lines in Robinson ahead of this weekend's severe weather to prevent power outages during freezing temperatures

Ice accumulation can increase tree branch weight by 30 times and add 500 pounds of extra weight to power lines, creating hazardous conditions that lead to outages

Oncor has made additional storm preparations including increasing utility stock at service centers, expanding work crews and conducting electrical facility inspections

You can watch the full story here:

Oncor trims trees near power lines ahead of weekend freeze to prevent outages

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Oncor crews are trimming trees near power lines in Robinson ahead of this weekend's severe weather forecast, working to prevent power outages as freezing temperatures approach.

Oncor contracted Sequoias Tree Experta to prune trees and remove vegetation a safe distance away from the power lines.

I met with Carol Emley, a Robinson resident who received a notice about the tree trimming work. She experienced the 2021 winter storm and considers herself fortunate.

"I was so blessed in 2021, I did not lose any power," Emley said.

To help neighbors maintain electricity this year, Oncor arranged for trees growing too close to power lines to be trimmed.

"Someone came to the door and gave me a postcard that said we're going to trim your trees on this week," Emley said.

Oncor explained the importance of this preventive measure in a statement to 25NEWS:

"Ice accumulation presents the primary risk to electric service because even a thin glaze greatly increases weight on trees and power lines. Ice accumulation can increase the weight of tree branches by 30 times, and a half-inch of ice accumulation can add 500 pounds of extra weight to power lines, creating hazardous conditions and raising the likelihood of outages as limbs sag or break. Snow and ice can also make travel hazardous. Historically, vehicle accidents during severe winter weather contribute to an increase in power outages and damage to Oncor equipment." Oncor

The precautionary work gives neighbors confidence heading into the freeze.

"Does that help you feel more secure?" Dominique Leh asked Carol Emley.

"Yes definitely, definitely," Emley said.

Beyond tree trimming, Oncor has made additional preparations including increasing utility stock at service centers, expanding work crews and conducting electrical facility inspections.

Oncor also sent the information below to help customers get prepared and stay informed:

Keep safety top of mind by monitoring local media for the latest weather conditions and having multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts.

Take time to build a storm safety kit [oncor.com] at home.

Protect ‘The Four Ps’ – people, pets, pipes and plants.

Register [oncor.com] for MyOncor Alerts by texting “REG” to 66267, download [oncor.com] the MyOncor App and follow Oncoron Facebook [facebook.com] and X [x.com].

While prioritized during power restoration events, critical care designations [oncor.com] do not guarantee an uninterrupted power supply, especially during severe weather. Customers who rely on electricity for life-saving medical devices should have a plan in case of power outages.

If you see a downed power line, stay away, keep people and pets away and call 911 immediately.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!