Oglesby football looks ahead despite two weeks of no games

OGLESBY, Texas (KXXV) — It's been two games since we've seen the Oglesby Tigers take the field.

Last week, the Tigers were scheduled to take on Mullin in a district matchup, but due to a lack of healthy, eligible players from Mullin — the game was canceled. Still, Oglesby gets the win via forfeit.

25 News' Sports Anchor Shahji Adam sat down with head coach Jeb Dixon, who says that injuries can play a factor.

"When you're in a small classification of in D1 or Division 2 and 1A, and you're talking about teams that have 7-8 players, some 12, you know, this and that, and — injury plays a big role in that," Dixon said.

"Moving forward, the teams in our district, I've visited with them as long as the injury bug doesn't hit too bad, we'll have enough to finish the district season," he said.

Issues like these also affect local players.

"The kids, they understand, but at the same time, they're kids. I mean, same with me, like, at the end of the day I'm a competitor — so I wanna play and they wanna be able to showcase how they've worked all week," Dixon said.

For smaller schools, it's not just Varsity — coach Dixon tells me that the JV games are affected every week.

"I'm telling you my JV schedule has probably changed every week," he said.

"Change in the small school world is, it's just part of it...You know, parents reach out because they want their kids playing. But I mean they understand at the same time — it's not been too far removed that Oglesby was low on numbers and, you know, it was kind of the same deal. We're gonna have enough to play, so they understand," Dixon said.

The next time we see the Tigers on the field will be this Friday night as they host Cranfills Gap.

