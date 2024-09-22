Oglesby athletics adds softball program

OGLESBY, Texas (KXXV) — Oglesby athletics made history as they announced for the first time ever they will have a softball program.

"I think these kids deserve to get to play any sport they want to play. I don't think being from a small school that should dictate, you know, what sports you get to play," Oglesby athletic director and head football coach, Jeb Dixon said.

"I had some conversations with our superintendent, Shane Webb and he told me that the numbers were looking good to start the new softball program and asked me if I'd be interested in kind of heading that up and being a part of that and I was all over it. I like the idea. I like the challenge of it," Oglesby softball head coach, Bo Wideman said.

It was a process that was two years in the making. Bo Wideman was announced as the head coach and being part of this historic moment is important for the Tigers.

"It's really cool to know that you get in on something in day one and then from day one, anything that happens after that. You know, you were integral part of everything that happened. So it's really interesting," Wideman said.

"We started a couple of years ago with our little league teams playing more ball in the little league program. So we're hoping that can grow the program. I think it means a lot to the kids to get the opportunity to be a part of something special," Dixon said.

Oglesby continues to expand their athletic program and with extensions in sports comes growth in other places and it's bringing Oglesby to new heights.

"Our school is growing. We're probably at the highest capacity right now with the enrollment that Oglesby had. For your school to grow, your athletic program has to grow — we want to grow our school and I think in order for that to happen, growth is the number one thing," Dixon said.

When the spring time comes, we will be able to see the Lady Tigers in action for the first time.

