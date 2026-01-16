Off-duty Clifton officer shoots and kills neighbor's dog

CLIFTON, Texas (KXXV) — Valesca Steffens has one less pet after she said her neighbor killed her dog.



Valesca said her neighbor, an off-duty police officer, knew her dog

The incident is under investigation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“She went everywhere with me…in my car, drop off the kids, pick up the kids," said Clifton resident Valesca Steffens.

Valesca Steffens no longer has her best friend and companion…Ophelia. She said she accidentally locked her dog out of the house on Monday.

That’s when she said her nightmare began.

“He walks up to me and says she was in my

garage, and she came at me, and I’m sorry I shot her," said Steffens.

Valesca said Ophelia was shot once and couldn’t be saved.

“The vet said that the bullet was large and it did significant damage. It went through her shoulder, her lungs, stomach, and small intestines. I wish he called me. I wish he had called anybody. I wish he would’ve called the police, animal control, me, anyone. I would’ve taken the fine…." Because I blame myself," said Steffens.

In a post on social media...

Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said, in part, quote:

"The deputy was thorough and reported his findings,"...and said the investigation is almost complete and will likely be presented to a grand jury.

He also said the following:

"ultimately present the file to the District Attorney for review. This is simply part of the process; it is not an indication that we have determined guilt, nor is it indicative that there is not culpability. It is a part of the process."

Full Statement:

"I understand that there are many questions and concerns surrounding the recent incident involving a Clifton officer shooting a dog. First, let me say that I fully understand and appreciate the love of a pet. My wife and I have 2 fur babies that were both rescues, they are a big part of our everyday life.

Regarding the incident and ongoing investigation;

Upon receiving the call for my office to conduct an independent investigation, I immediately sent a deputy to take a report and gather any and all evidence and information surrounding the incident. The deputy was thorough and reported his findings. My CID then took over the investigation and have kept me updated throughout every step they have taken.

Although there is more work to be done, the investigation is nearing completion. Due to the known and unknown facts of the case, we will ultimately present the file to the District Attorney for review. This is simply part of the process; it is not an indication that we have determined guilt, nor is it indicative that there is not culpability. It is a part of the process.

Our DA’s office is one of high standards, focused and committed to ensuring that all cases are handled professionally and with integrity. I have full confidence in their judgment and process.

It is likely that this case would then be presented to a grand jury for review. Again, this is part of the process. Not an indication of guilt or innocence, but a step in ensuring that the case was handled properly and without prejudice. This step will also take the decision making out of the hands of law enforcement and allow citizens of our community to decide if the case warrants charges and a trial.

With respect for the integrity of the investigation, we will not provide details regarding the case at this time. Doing so could interfere with obtaining an unbiased decision from those citizens who sit on the grand jury.

I want to emphasize, one more time, these steps are all a part of the process. This is a process that is commonly utilized in the justice system to ensure that a fair and balanced decision is made."

-Sheriff Hendricks

