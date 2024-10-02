October is the 'deadliest month for pedestrians': Here's how Central Texas is saving lives

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — On Monday, TxDOT launched their "Be Safe. Drive Smart." campaign across the state at busy streets and intersections like Bagby Avenue and Valley Mills Drive in Waco.

Marcos Youn sometimes has to cross this intersection but 25 News' Bobby Poitevint found him sitting near the sidewalk waiting for the bus.

When we asked him about this intersection he responded with: "It’s not very safe" and is in the area "probably come once every month to get my prescriptions and get a couple of things from H-E-B."

For the campaign, TxDOT set up "walking billboards" to remind people to slow down, follow the law, stay alert, and wait for the signal, and for good reason.

In TxDOT’s Waco District last year, 146 traffic crashes involved pedestrians that resulted in 20 pedestrians dead and 40 serious injuries.

Over the last five years, pedestrian traffic fatalities in Texas increased 22%, and TXDOT wants to remind everyone to be extra cautious and alert.

October is actually the deadliest month for pedestrians according to recent statistics from TxDOT as last year 80 people died in Texas traffic crashes.

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center’s Trauma Medical Director Dr. Anthony Cahill said pedestrians are some of their more sicker and more injured patients.

"We see thirty to forty every single year," Dr. Cahill said.

"There’s a fair amount of these patients that are inhibited in some form or fashion, whether that’s drugs or something else that led to decisions."

To help save lives, recent legislative put accountability in the driver seat — October was also the month that Lisa Torry Smith was killed in a crash in 2017 as she was walking her 6-year-old son to kindergarten in Missouri City, Texas.

This sparked the The Lisa Torry Smith Act — a new stop and yield law for Texas drivers just four years later.

Lisa’s sister, Gina Torry, is an advocate for pedestrian safety.

"Now there are consequences for injuring or killing a pedestrian or other valuable road users," she said.

TxDOT has a list of safety tips for 25 News viewers below:

For drivers:



Stop and yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.

Put your phone away before you begin driving and pay attention so you’re prepared if pedestrians enter your path.

Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles that can block your view of pedestrians.

Follow the posted speed limit and drive to conditions.

For people walking:

Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume traffic will stop for you.

Follow all traffic and crosswalk signals.

When walking, put away electronic devices that take your attention off the road.

Stay visible. Wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

