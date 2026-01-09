Nonprofit provides life-saving gear to Elm Mott firefighters

ELM MOTT, Texas (KXXV) — A Boston-based nonprofit addresses occupational cancer threat that causes 70-75% of firefighter line-of-duty deaths nationwide. The nonprofit is providing life-saving gear to the Elm Mott VFD.



The Last Call Foundation provides specialized gear designed to reduce firefighters' exposure to toxic chemicals, addressing occupational cancer, which causes 70-75% of firefighter line-of-duty deaths.

The nonprofit's grant provides thousands worth of life-saving equipment to Elm Mott, with each protective set valued at around $4,500 that the department couldn't afford on its own.

Occupational cancer is the number one cause of line-of-duty deaths for firefighters across the United States, making protective equipment crucial for first responder safety.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A national nonprofit is stepping up to protect the lives of volunteer firefighters in Elm Mott by providing life-saving gear that many departments simply can't afford on their own.

The Last Call Foundation, a Boston-based nonprofit, is awarding free firefighter equipment to the Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department. The gear is specifically designed to reduce firefighters' exposure to harmful chemicals linked to cancer.

"Funding is a huge challenge for us, trying to find the money to buy the equipment and supplies and the training that we need," said Chris Pechacek, Elm Mott Fire Chief.

Elm Mott VFD

For volunteer fire departments like Elm Mott, every dollar counts. The financial burden of replacing protective gear can be overwhelming for small departments.

"After 10 years should expire and you should get new gear but that's a little bit of a challenge when you are a volunteer department because that means if you have 20 members at $5,000 per member then that's $100,000 you have to come up with every 10 years," Pechacek said.

The Last Call Foundation focuses on providing equipment that goes beyond normal firefighting gear. Their specialized equipment targets a growing threat to first responders nationwide.

"Over the last few years, 70-75% of line-of-duty deaths for firefighters across the United States have been because of occupational cancer," said Jason Burns, Executive Director of Last Call Foundation.

Burns says protecting first responders across the country is their top priority. The foundation addresses a serious health risk that many people don't realize firefighters face.

"Some of the gear has been identified as being full of toxic chemicals and what happens is those chemicals shed from the gear onto the skin and into the body and we know that firefighters have an elevated risk of cancer," Burns said.

The grant is making a major difference for the Elm Mott Fire Department's budget and safety capabilities.

"I think the gear that we're getting through this grant is going to be about $4,500 per set, so we're looking at almost $30,000 on what it would have cost us to buy that," Pechacek said.

Occupational cancer is the number one cause of line-of-duty deaths for firefighters in the United States.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

