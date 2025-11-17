'No more': Marlin residents voice frustration over 2026 water rate increase

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin residents are speaking out after the city approved a 2026 water rate increase despite ongoing concerns about water safety.



Marlin approved new water rates set to take effect in January 2026.

Some residents say the increase is unfair while the city’s water remains unsafe to drink.

Neighbors are calling for better management and community action in response to the changes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last week, the city of Marlin approved an increase to its water rates.

“How can you raise the water bill when you can’t drink the water, it’s not safe,” said Marlin resident Miguel Vanegas.

According to the city’s website - beginning January 2026, residents will see higher minimum water charges ranging from $73.67 to more than $1,500 depending on meter size.

“I mean we can’t drink the water, it’s still not safe to drink,” said Vanegas.

Neighbors like Miguel Vanegas say they’re against the increase.

“Why are they going up on the water bill when we still haven’t had the drinkable water, we’re still buying bottled water. That’s a ridiculous notion,” said Vanegas.

Last November, 25 News told you how the city was considering a 25% rate increase.

At that time, no action was taken — instead, the city moved forward with a rate study to determine what they called a "proper" rate.

“About 70% of marlinites are all retired, disabled, living on fixed incomes, single-family homes and they have children they have to take care of,” said Vanegas.

But for neighbors like Miguel - they think higher bills is not the answer.

“We need to get the whole community together to actually stand and say ‘no more’. We have to have better management of this city,” said Vanegas.

25 News reached out to the city of Marlin for further comment on the reasoning behind the increase and have not yet heard back.

The full breakdown of the rate increase can be found here.



Follow Madison on social media!