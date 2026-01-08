WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Name, image and likeness or NIL is how collegiate programs to get the best football players — but...what are the budgets for our local teams and where do they rank?

NIL Budgets: Which college football team gets to spend the most in the Transfer Portal?

Sports Casting Bets — a site that includes dozens of sports experts, took a look at the estimated NIL spending and found out who has the most to spend.

None other than the Texas Longhorns top the list. Texas hooks its horns into NIL spending with an estimated $23 million budget. NIL programs are backed by alumni, donors and partnerships — and the Longhorns top the list.

Texas A&M makes the list — taking the fourth spot with an $18.5 million budget. A&M has a loyal fan base that seems to grow every year. Players in Aggieland and other schools often take their NIL deals and can use them to promote good causes.

Last year, A&M quarterback Marcel Reed partnered with a private jet company to advocate and educate about organ donation.

"We're just proud to you know, set the example and hopefully others will follow and really change the way they think about doing NIL deals where it's not just a single individual focus, but how can these partnerships go to help people, in a way that's much bigger than themselves," ENG President Steve Hoffman said in August of 2025.

"I find it really cool that you know I'm one of probably four or five people who have that deal, but I find it even more cool that I'm able to kind of have that story behind it and the mission that you know we're going with the purpose," Reed said last year.

Here are the rest of the rankings and estimated budgets:



1 Texas $23.0M 2 Ohio State $20.0M 3 Oregon $19.0M 4 Texas A&M $18.5M 5 Georgia $17.5M 6 Miami $16.5M 7 Alabama $15.5M 8 LSU $15.0M 9 Tennessee $14.0M 10 Michigan $13.5M 11 Florida $13.0M 12 Oklahoma $12.5M 13 Penn State $12.0M 14 Auburn $11.5M 15 Texas Tech $11.0M 16 Florida State $10.5M 17 Ole Miss $10.0M 18 Nebraska $9.5M 19 USC $9.0M 20 Kentucky $8.5M

The Transfer Portal closes on January 16.

