WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Waco recently added new ordinances that food trucks and other open-air vendors will need to follow starting Jan. 1, 2026. While Governor Greg Abbott made the permit process easier for food trucks in July, these local regulations introduce specific operational requirements.

You can view the full story here:

New Waco food truck ordinances take effect in January

The new ordinances apply to all open-air vendors in Waco, including market vendors and food trucks.

Some key requirements include:

No permanent awnings allowed

Maximum of two tables for seating

Power must be supplied from generators only

All holding tanks and appliances (except propane) must be inside the unit

Direct connection to city water or wastewater systems is prohibited



Jesus Rodriguez, owner of Chulada de Maiz food truck on Franklin Avenue, said the electrical requirement could affect his business since his truck currently connects to Common Grounds Coffee for power.

"There's a couple of things on there that would affect us, the requirement of electrical power, we're actually tied in, but I'd have to get more educated on that," Rodriguez said.

Edgar Gomez, owner of Sison Tacos, recently opened a brick-and-mortar location but still operates his food truck for events and the Saturday farmers market. He said the changes won't significantly impact his operations since he already follows these practices.

"So, there was never really a connection to water or waste water, and even electrical, so I would have to set up my own generator every single day, and I have my own water tank that I have and I would have to dispose of that water in a specific area," Gomez said.

Both food truck owners indicated the new ordinances were largely unexpected, learning about them for the first time during interviews. However, they noted that many of the requirements align with practices they already follow.

The ordinances are not expected to impact customers' experiences when visiting food trucks. Food lovers can continue enjoying their favorite mobile vendors without noticeable changes to service or offerings.

You can view the new ordinance below, it was passed after a second reading at the Waco City Council meeting on Oct. 21, 2025.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!