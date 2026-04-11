New Texas House Bill aims to simplify statewide permits for food truck owners

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Beginning July 1, food truck owners could benefit from a new statewide permit that streamlines operations by consolidating multiple city permits into a single permit when traveling between cities.



HB 2844 will take effect July 1

The new statewide permit regulation can reduce yearly costs for food truck owners

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Every time that you get a permit, it’s another $52 on top of the event fees," said Emily Langley, owner of The Sour Apple Refreshment food truck.

Emily Langley is a new business owner. For the past eight months, she has owned a food truck company called The Sour Apple Refreshments. She said traveling throughout various counties to keep her business running has been costly.

But there could be some relief this summer. Starting July 1, HB 2844 will take effect, launching a statewide food truck permit only requiring food truck owners to purchase one permit to travel from city to city.

“Some counties require certain things like a commissary kitchen, while other counties allow you to do a variance if you’re not cooking on your vehicle. So, we’ve had a difficult time working through the different counties," said Langley.

But Langley said it doesn’t stop there. She said when traveling, you may think you’re in one county when you’re actually in a completely different county, for which you may not have a permit.

Here’s how easily permits can add up yearly. She said traveling through McLennan County can cost anywhere from $300-$500 for permit fees, and $500 for a monthly commissary fee. This can cost a $1,000 without adding a health permit, event fee permits, or other permits or inspections needed.

All of this has limited her options on which county she works from. When the new statewide regulations roll around, Langley said the yearly prices could be anywhere from $300-$1500, but until then, she plans to travel to her usual spots.

“We don’t go very far anymore because not only with the gas prices and the diesel prices now different counties have different regulations, different prices…different fees you have to pay, and it really adds up," said Langley.

Follow Chantale on social media!