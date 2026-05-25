Memorial Day gas prices impacting travelers in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Millions of Americans are hitting the road for Memorial Day, but travelers are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices remain high. Experts said the oil market and ongoing inflation are contributing factors to families paying more at the pump.



Memorial Day gas prices are up more than a dollar per gallon compared to last year

Last year, according to AAA, Memorial Day gas prices averaged around $2.78 to $2.81 per gallon.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It does give you a limit to the things you want to enjoy," said local resident Noe Hernandez.

Noe Hernandez said hitting the road on a day like Memorial Day can be costly at the gas station. He said it can definitely have an impact on travelers.

“I do have to save a little bit extra…skip a few meals to make that happen, and that way you can make those long trips," said Hernandez.

Many Central Texas Memorial Day travelers are getting a first-time feel for what summer could possibly look like when it comes to vacation road trips.

Memorial Day gas prices are up more than a dollar per gallon compared to last year. In Waco, unleaded gas is around $4.06 per gallon. Last year, according to AAA, Memorial Day gas prices averaged around $2.78 to $2.81 per gallon.

One AAA official said the impact from overseas is impacting our local neighbors at home, and with the holiday in full swing, the high prices at the pump aren’t taking a day off.

“When you look at what’s happening overseas, the Strait of Hormuz is a major artery for global shipping when it comes to crude, and when there’s an impact to that supply, there’s a domino effect across the world, so that’s why we're seeing it here in North America," said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson & senior public affairs specialist, AAA.

Hernandez said before he stopped to fill up, he checked the surrounding gas stations and found cheaper gas at this Chevron. He tells me it all adds up.

“If you’re visiting an amusement park or any national parks, you might not be able to afford that. I just try to be more economical," said Hernandez.

The owner of Chevron said for Memorial Day, she dropped her prices from $4.19 to $4.05, which could help drivers save a little. Armbruster said this doesn’t mean the low gas prices are here to stay.

“We see fluctuation with gas prices over the last few months, and of course, they could go back up again," said Armbruster.

Hernandez said he tries to go to gas stations outside of Waco, but it’s all about being careful with money these days.

“Be more conscious about your dollars and obviously not being reckless with what you’re spending," said Hernandez.

Follow Chantale on social media!