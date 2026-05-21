HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Earlier this month, the Hill County Commissioner's Court made the decision to place a one year moratorium on data centers.



Judge Shane Brassell believes a pause on data centers is the right thing to do

A moratorium was placed on data centers on May 12

Hill County could face legal issues due to moratorium

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“There could be possible lawsuits filed against the county,' said Hill County Judge Shane Brassell.

Hill County Judge Shane Brassell sat down with our me Thursday to talk about the Commissioners Court's recent decision to place a moratorium on data centers. Judge Brassell said just a day after Hill County Commissioners made their decision, they received an email followed by a certified letter demanding the county end the moratorium.

“I know our demand letter is from a data center project company that is asking us to rescind, so that could be the party intended to sue us," said Judge Brassell.

Judge Brassell said the commissioners' court expected the possibility because the county attorney warned them.

But he said the county has a right to protect citizens of Hill County from known and unknown threats.

“One of the things we are worried about is the risk of public health… the public nuisance law. Governor Abbott had an executive order in reference to certain technology being used in infrastructure, like this, to include CCP technology or Russian technology, so we don’t know if those are going to be used in these projects," said Judge Brassell.

Although the commissioners' vote was split, Judge Brassell said at the end of the day, they all want a pause on data centers.

“The outcry from our citizens to do something and the fact that we were looking at potentially 8-10 projects coming here covering 15,000 acres in Hill County, all trying to get in before the legislature meets in January, is terrifying," said Judge Brassell.

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