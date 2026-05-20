MERIDIAN, Texas (KXXV) — Dozens showed up to the Bosque County Data Center Forum Tuesday night to learn -- and share their thoughts -- on data centers.



Attendees heard from panelists who provided more insight about data centers

Towards the end of the meeting quests were able to ask questions

Bosque County holds data center forum discussion

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“For the greater good of all of our environment," said local resident Jenna Crawshaw.

Jenna Crawshaw attended the Bosque County Data Center Forum held by the Bosque County Republican Party. Crawshaw said she attended the forum to learn more.

“What can I do to get educated, so I know what's going on and so I can make the best decision?"said Crawshaw.

She's lived in Bosque County for three years. She’s raising her family here and wants to stay informed on data centers. While she’s learning more, there's one thing she knows that she wants from the data centers.

"I just want to make sure they’re being responsible and that they’re using their pocketbooks to ensure they are not causing any harm to the environment," said Crawshaw.

Justin Blake was another attendee who came to hear more about the data centers.

“If water is really used for electrical generation and evaporative cooling at the power plants. What are the public liabilities? You can’t internalize the profits and externalize the liabilities as a business," said local resident Justin Blake.

Blake and Crawshaw weren’t the only local residents with questions or concerns. During the forum, the floor was opened for questions, and some local residents didn’t hold back.

“I’m tired of the shady deal behind our backs. Don’t vote any of our road commissioners back in anybody who improves any of this stuff. I don’t care…get rid of them?," said one local resident.

“Why so many data centers?" asked another.

Crawshaw said there are things about her county she doesn’t want changed.

“We love to play in the river, we love our skies, and we love our stars," said Crawshaw.

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