New tariffs could lead to higher prices for consumers

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, March 4th, Tariffs began going into effect on goods imported from Mexico. Local grocery stores and auto repair shops explained how the tariffs could lead to a price increase for consumers.



According to local grocery stores, President Donald Trump's implementation of a 25 percent tariff on goods from Mexico is expected to significantly increase grocery prices, particularly for produce like tomatoes, onions, and avocados.

Local businesses, such as La Michoacana Meat Market and auto repair shops, anticipate higher costs for products sourced from Mexico. This could lead to increased consumer prices, affecting their ability to afford necessary goods and services.

In retaliation, Mexico’s president announced plans to implement their tariffs on U.S. goods.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tomatoes, onions, and chili’s are just a few products we could pay more for at the grocery store.

“In reality, this is going to affect us a lot, everything that comes from Mexico will increase,” said Manager of La Michoacana Meat Market, Nadia Alvado

This is all comes after President Donald Trump implemented a 25 percent tariff on goods coming from Mexico.

25News Reporter Dominique Leh met with the manager and produce manager of La Michoacana Meat Market on Waco Drive, where majority of their products come from Mexico.

They said produce is really where they plan to see an increase in price, especially avocados.

“Right now, they’re already high, and if we wait to see them tomorrow, it’s going to increase a lot more,” Nadia Alvado said.

But that price increase won’t just be at the grocery store.

“It’s going to affect us quite a bit, because we buy a lot of our parts from the AutoParts store, and a lot of the parts are made in Mexico,” Fred Deleon said.

Fred Deleon owner of Fred’s Radiator and Auto repair told me parts like brakes, alternators and starters are made in Mexico because they’re cheaper to make there.

“A lot of the parts that we’re buying that are made in Mexico, are now maybe not going to be available, and we’ll have to buy them from somewhere else, and that’s going to be more cost,” Fred Deleon said.

“And what does that mean for your customers?” asked 25News Reporter Dominique Leh.

“For my customers it’s not going to be so great because now they’re going to have to spend more money to get their car fixed,” said Fred Deleon.

In response to this tariff, Mexico's President announced the country will respond with tariffs of their own on U.S. goods. The product being targeted by these new Mexican tariffs should be announced on Sunday.



