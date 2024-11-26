New luxury subdivision coming to Robinson

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — “There's a housing shortage across the state, certainly across the country, and more and more people are coming into Texas, because it's the state to be in,” owner and developer Bert Echterling said.

I’ve been telling you for weeks about the city's plans to expand the road for Robinson Business Park.

But there are other changes on the way — including a new housing subdivision.

“Well, Robinson is growing,"Echterling said. "Robinson has a great location. As a developer, you know, you want to be where people are going to be aiming to be coming."

La Pradera is located off Moonlight Drive, providing easy access to both the city and I-35.

Echterling told 25 News this new development will bring in 34 new houses.

“There's a lot of business coming into Robinson, and so we're here to try to cater to some of those businesspeople coming in,” Echterling said.

“It'll be nice for new families that want to come in and live in Robinson,"Robinson resident Yvonne Partin said. "I think it's great. I spoke with neighbors that tell me they are excited to see growth in our city. It's great, it's convenient. You don't have to go to Waco, and it's right here in our hometown. I like to contribute to that, so I do shop here as much as possible.”

Dustin Gerig is part of the current growth, opening Elite Mobile Infusions just this past September.

“We're a mobile IV infusion business," Gerig said. "My wife and I are both nurses with about 34 years' experience between the two of us. But just in the three years that we've been here a lot of things have been popping up."

But even with new businesses the town still will have a small feel.

“It's still a small town, even with the growth, it's still small,” Partin said.

Follow Kadence on social media!