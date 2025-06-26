New law gives Texas sports officials authority to remove unruly fans without warning

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Sports officials in Texas will soon have more power to remove unruly spectators at school sporting events without first issuing a warning, thanks to a new law signed by Governor Greg Abbott.

Senate Bill 2929 amends the Texas Education Code to grant referees, judges, and officials at UIL-sponsored events the authority to remove fans who exhibit inappropriate behavior without requiring repeated misconduct.

"I think what keeps most officials into just the love of the game, just being able to give back to a sport that we all love. It's just dedication to the student athletes of Texas and to the sport," said Michael Fitch, executive director of the Texas Association of Sports Officials.

Fitch, who officiated high school football and small college football for 40 years before retiring from the field, says fan behavior has deteriorated over time.

"Fans have always been and can be a little over the top. Part of it is what we would expect. You know, you can complain about a call, but over the last few years, it's gotten much worse," Fitch said.

Previously, officials couldn't remove a spectator unless they issued a verbal warning and the behavior persisted. The new legislation takes effect during the upcoming fall semester.

When asked if the stricter rule would deter bad behavior, Fitch expressed optimism about the impact.

"I'm hoping just the publicity about the change in the legislation will make parents and other spectators think twice, before they get too hostile, before they get too loud, before they get too sweaty, quite frankly, before they embarrass their child out there on the field or the court," Fitch said.

