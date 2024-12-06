New food pantry opens in Snook to aid families in need

SNOOK, Texas (KRHD) — A new food pantry has opened in Snook, thanks to the efforts of the Lions Club, Volunteer Fire Department, and EEA.



The pantry was established in response to community requests and is the only one in the area.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank says Snook faces unique challenges with food insecurity due to its location, fewer resources, and stigma.

Approximately one in seven families is at risk of food insecurity, expecting an increased need this winter.

The pantry, located beside the volunteer fire department, is open 24/7.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Snook, finding someone who's fallen on hard times is not hard.

"Times, especially this year, is proving to be extremely difficult for a lot of people, and we're all filling it in some way, shape, or form," Beth Collins, secretary of the Snook Volunteer Fire Department, said.

Now, they don't have to look so far for help — thanks to the Snook Lions Club, volunteer fire department and the Snook EEA, which recently opened a new food pantry.

"Earlier this year in the springtime, I listened out to a handful of community members on the 'Life in Snook' Facebook page that were asking if we had a food pantry," Collins said.

It's the only pantry in Snook, but other factors make this small community unique.

"Snook is, you know, kind of away from other places, so it takes more resources to get out to those places," Robert Martin, the Agency Relationships Manager at the Brazos Valley Food Bank, said. "In addition to that, there are fewer resources there— being that Snook is really small, stigma is an issue because everyone knows everyone."

Robert tells me that one in seven families in Burleson County are at risk of food insecurity.

"The people who do need have more need now. You know, income hasn't gone up. We aren't seeing increases in wages. However, everything else has gone up," Robert said.

So, they keep it stocked, expecting to see more of a need this winter.

"Any time when the kids are out for an extended period of time, I think the need will be increased" Nicole Klagas, a member of the Snook EEA, said. "We just want to help those around us and to make sure that everyone is given the best opportunity to have a great life."

Follow Brieanna on social media!