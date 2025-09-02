BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — After years of water outages and quality issues, Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation has new leadership working to address long-standing customer service problems.

Heidi Curtis stepped into the presidential role in August after the former president resigned. Curtis, who previously served on the Dog Ridge Water Supply board, said customer service has been her top priority during her first month in office.

New Dog Ridge Water president prioritizes transparency after customer service complaints

"So the biggest concern for me is the customer service. Because that has consistently been a complaint from multiple customers," Curtis said.

For years, Dog Ridge Water Supply customers have endured countless water issues, including frequent outages and poor water quality. Those problems initially inspired Curtis to serve on the board before she took over leadership responsibilities.

Curtis has implemented several changes to improve transparency and communication with customers.

"I have created an official Dog Ridge Water Service Corporation page and we will post information, post pictures of our breaks and things that we're doing," Curtis said.

Edward Ley, a longtime customer who has experienced the water system's problems firsthand, said he's noticed improvements under the new leadership.

"Well, a lot more transparency and communication. For example, they just had a waterline break, I think yesterday. They even sent pictures of the pipe where it was busted and they would never think of doing anything like that," Ley said.

Ley also noted there have been no boil water notices in the past month, something Curtis explained was prevented through hyperchlorination and flushing.

"I think that the biggest thing is, you know, transparency in the customer service and then as time goes on and as time allows I will be working on improving our infrastructure, trying to get grants to make these improvements that have been neglected for so long," Curtis said.

However, the former Dog Ridge president, who reached out regarding ongoing issues, said he doesn't receive alerts or boil water notices and often goes without water once a week. He questioned whether it might be retaliation, but Curtis said that's not the case.

"He was one of the customers affected, but these are completely out of my control. They're just circumstances that come up. It's the nature of the business. We get a line break, we fix it, and then we move forward, but it's absolutely, it's coincidental that it happened to have affected him, but there were a lot of customers that it affected. It wasn't just him," Curtis said.

The former president said he doesn't think there has been a positive change with the new leadership, adding the reason he resigned in August is because he felt he could no longer make a difference.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

