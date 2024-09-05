New business 'The Laundry Room' opens in Bellmead, filling long-time vacant lot

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — The Laundry Room in Bellmead opened its doors on Wednesday. The long-time vacant area was transformed into a new business, contributing to the city's economic growth.



The laundry room is located at 1601 Walton Dr. The owners took this empty building — a lot that's been vacant since may of last year and transformed it, into what you see today.

It's another example of new business growth in Bellmead.

The hours of operation are M-F 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends. The last load is at 9:45 p.m.

