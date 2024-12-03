New Bell County Diversion Center offers more options for individuals in mental health crises

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Diversion Center will serve as a Crisis Residential Unit, operated by Central Counties Services, to divert individuals with mental health conditions away from the criminal justice system and into mental healthcare.



The facility can house up to 16 individuals.

Open 24/7, 365 Days a year.

Individuals admitted will receive both general health and psychiatric assessments.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This new building in town is the result of work from over 40 agencies, including Bell County, Central County Services, law enforcement, health care, and the criminal justice system, to provide an alternative option for our community members dealing with mental health issues.

"This day has been a long time coming, as was mentioned, really decades in the making, Judge Blackburn said. "It started with a hope that turned into a vision that led to the plan's development."

In September, I told you about Killeen police adding mental health officers to the ground in October, but they won't use this space until January.

"So far, we have been very successful," Chief Pedro Lopez with the Killeen Police Department said. "We have had 28 contacts since October, out of those 28. We had 20 mental health assessments occur, and eight of those, 28 were recommended from in-patient care."

Chief Lopez said about 60 percent of their calls are mental health-related. The center will have room for up to 16 individuals. Most stays last six to ten days. The facility will be open 24/7, 365 days a year. Admissions are voluntary for anyone over 18 who has been arrested for trespassing and is not seen as a threat to themselves or others. Those admitted will get health and psychiatric assessments.

"A lot of times when I'm out there on patrol are people that are asking for help whether they are hearing voices or they are suicidal," Lopez said.

Follow Epiphany on social media!