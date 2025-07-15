Neighbors unite to revitalize Bremond Public Library after two-year closure

BREMOND, Texas (KRHD) — A group of dedicated neighbors in Bremond are working together to reopen their local library that has been closed for more than two years due to severe weather damage.

Ezekiel Ramirez Members of the Bremond Public Library Board: Michelle Yezak, Shelby Gadbois and Jamie Snider share their plans to revitalize the building with 15 ABC.

The Bremond Public Library has been shuttered since weather-related damage created holes in the roof and damaged walls, but a revitalization committee is determined to bring this community resource back to life.

Ezekiel Ramirez The Bremond Public Library building sign.

"I mean it that old saying it takes a village is true. Everybody should get involved to make their life better and their neighbors lives better," Library Board Vice President, Michelle Yezak, said.

Ezekiel Ramirez The poster on the outside of the Bremond Public Library inviting neighbors to donate to this cause.

The damage to the building was extensive, forcing its closure and leaving the community without this important resource.

"Back here we have, um, a nice beautiful hole in our roof where we had some water damage, so you can see how that's just affected the whole library," Chair of the Revitalization Committee, Shelby Gadbois, said. "We also have some wall damage over here. We took down some posters and found that. So, that was a nice surprise."

Ezekiel Ramirez Shelby Gadbois shows the damage to the building from the severe weather.

Recently, community members have begun cleanup efforts and fundraising to restore the library.

"We had a clean up day so we've there was stuff all over so we took those things down," Gadbois said.

Bremond Public Library Neighbors in Bremond recently participated in a clean-up day for the public library.

The library board is also taking steps to secure funding for the renovation project.

"We are selling our old buildings, so we'll have the funds to hopefully put back into helping with revitalization," Library Board Treasurer, Jamie Snider, said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Wall damage due to the severe weather.

For neighbors involved, this effort represents more than just reopening a building—it's about strengthening community bonds and creating a space for everyone.

"Part of our revitalization efforts is to have an area for parents to come with their kids, young and old grandparents, whoever wants to come here," Gadbois said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Children's reading area inside the Bremond Public Library.

Yezak emphasized the importance of community involvement in projects like this.

"I think it, it's important for people to feel like they belong and that someone cares about them and that they can work together as a team to accomplish something," Yezak said.

The revitalization committee hopes to have the library reopened to the public by early next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.