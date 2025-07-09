Neighborhood Check-In: July 9

MCLENNAN COUNTY — Two Waco business owners are joining forces to help families affected by devastating floods in the Hill Country, putting themselves in the shoes of those who lost everything.

CENTRAL TEXAS — Scammers prey on flood donors' generosity, Better Business Bureau says.

KERR COUNTY — Communities across Kerr County are still reeling after catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River devastated the area over the holiday weekend.

