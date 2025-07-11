Neighborhood Check-in: July 11

KERRY COUNTY

Cries for help echoed through the trees as Carl Jeter stood looking out over the climbing Guadalupe River, and saw a young woman clinging to a tree limb, floodwaters raging below her.

TEXAS

State legislators are getting ready to tackle a special session in the coming weeks Governor Greg Abbott called on, where lawmakers will discuss a number of items including natural disasters, taxes and THC.

BAYLOR UNIVERSITY

Baylor University is returning a $640,000 grant that was awarded to study the inclusion of women and LGBTQ+ people in church settings, just days after announcing it to the public.

