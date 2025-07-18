Navasota Public Library receives special grant to grow collection

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — The Navasota Public Library is one of 50 libraries to receive a Texas Book Festival Grant, and plans on using the grant money to help grow the library's collection.



The grant was awarded through the Texas State Library and Archives Commission

The grant totals $2500

The entire amount will be spent to buy large print books to grow their collection

Watch the full story here:

Navasota Public Library receives grant

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Yeah, I feel like we're pretty confident in what we're going to expand here. we have plenty of room to keep growing,” Daisy Guapo, the Librarian at the Navasota Public Library, said.

Guapo tells15 ABC about the library's large print section, which is in line for some new offerings through the Texas Book Festival Grant. The grant was awarded through the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

“We're using that $2500 to use it towards our large print collection that is a very popular area in our personal library for our demographic. So I feel very confident that we will put that money to good use here,” Guapo said.

Library patron and mom of two, Jessica Tucker, says the library is a perfect community spot.

“I love that it's an air conditioned option for our kids and the moms to get together.”

Kenny Graves

Her kids, Emmy and Boone want you to know what they love most a bout their community library.

“Reading and playing with the toys," Emmy said.

Kenny Graves

Her brother, Boone, who is four, tells 15 ABC:

“I love the books.”

Kenny Graves

Plus, their mom tells15 ABC there are a lot of things for families.

“They have computers and they also have little packets of toys and stem activities that we can take home also.”

She says expanding the large print section will be a big positive.

“So I think that having larger print books is great for people in the community that maybe are visually impaired or feel like they don't, can't typically find books that are easy for them to read. So I think that's awesome that we're they're reaching out to that part of the community.” Jessica Tucker

Kenny Graves

According to Guapo, one of the best parts is that anyone can enjoy the benefits.

“It is very easy to get a library card. You just have to be a resident of Grimes County and it's free," Guapo said. "If you're not a resident of Grimes County, it's just a $20 annual fee."