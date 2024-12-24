‘My heart was set on Lampasas’: Jess Ramos looks back on his time as Lampasas County sheriff

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Jess Ramos never imagined he would one day become a sheriff.

In 2016, he was appointed sheriff of Lampasas County.

“I’m driving in, and my wife, who was my girlfriend at the time, and as we’re driving in, she had never been to Lampasas – I knew Lampasas, I knew the area,” Ramos said.

“As I’m driving, she looks at the courthouse and says, ‘You know, one day you’re going to be sheriff of this county.’ I’m like, ‘Bite your tongue, I don’t want to be a sheriff. I’m not a politician. I don’t want to be a sheriff,’ and she goes, ‘I can see you being sheriff,’ and that was the end of the conversation. Fast forward 20 years later, and here I am.”

Still, Ramos' dedication to law enforcement and to the Lampasas County community goes far beyond his current role.

“One day, I put the pencil to it, and I worked in 83 different counties," Ramos said. "There are beautiful counties out there, places I wouldn’t mind living, but my heart was set on Lampasas."

Ramos’ law enforcement career has spanned several positions. From a young Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper to a narcotics sergeant and later a Texas Ranger, his journey ultimately brought him to the position of sheriff, which he said has been the most fulfilling.

“I am very confident that I have served this county to the best of my abilities, and I know I’ve done well for this county," Ramos said. "I’m very proud of my job and what I’ve done. I’m very proud of my staff here."

Under Ramos' leadership, the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Department has significantly improved accountability and transparency. One of the major accomplishments during his tenure was advocating for the construction of a new jail and law enforcement center, which opened in 2021.

Additionally, Ramos has worked to build a safer, more trusting relationship between law enforcement and the community.

“I would like to thank the citizens of Lampasas County for trusting in me, for allowing me to do my job, for trusting my staff, and I will continue as is,” Ramos said.

Follow Allison on social media!