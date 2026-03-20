MOVING ON: Baylor women's basketball defeats Nebraska 67-62

DURHAM, North Carolina (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball defeats Nebraska in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
Baylor got off to a quick 7-0 start in the game, but Nebraska would fight back and take a one point lead at the half.
The Bears struggled in the second quarter — only scoring 8 points.
4 of us in double-digits🏀— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 20, 2026
Jana Van Gytenbeek - 12 PTS
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs - 11 PTS
Taliah Scott - 10 PTS
Bella Fontleroy - 10 PTS#SicEm | #GreaterThan
The Bears would battle back in the fourth quarter as there were several lead changes.
Taliah Scott would score the dagger layup with 21 seconds left in the fourth.
Baylor moves on to the next round. The streak of winning in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for Baylor extends to 23.
They will face Duke — the team they beat in Paris to open the season.