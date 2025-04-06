Mother of Killeen shooting suspect speaks out: Claims son feared for his life amid threats

KILLEEN, Texas — The mother of the suspect in a Killeen shooting speaks out, claiming her son felt threatened after being harassed in a social media group chat by the victims.



The suspect's mother claims her son was bullied and threatened in a social media group chat weeks before the shooting.

She asserts that her son feared for his life when the victims showed up at their home.

The mother expresses regret, wishing the conflict had been resolved peacefully through school or other means before escalating to violence.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“No, I’m not happy with the situation at all. I’m sorry that somebody had to lose their life,” said the suspect's mother Robbin Lawson.

Last month - 25 News told you about a shooting in Killeen that left three children injured and their father dead.

During that time we spoke to the victims family who shared that they believed the shooting was personal.

But now we’re hearing from the suspects mother, who reached out to tell 25 News their side of the story.

“From his own words, he said ‘Mom I thought they were coming to do me because that’s what they said they were going to do,” said Lawson.

Weeks prior to the incident, Lawson said her son informed her that he was added to a group chat on social media, where a group of kids began bullying him and even making threats.

“They added him to this group and started trolling him immediately. He told me he even got out of the group but they added me back into the group because they kept having stuff to say to me,” said Lawson.

Claiming that when the group of three kids, along with their father, showed up to their home off of Griffith loop, her son feared for his life.

She says she believes they showed up, looking for trouble.

“Regardless of if you walked in the yard or not, you came to our house and you do not reside in our same neighborhood,” said Lawson.

Wishing that things would’ve played out differently.

“As a parent, they should’ve waited until the next day so that we could go solve it at the school since it started at the school and on social media,” said Lawson.

And hoping that her son’s side of the story can be understood .

“He doesn’t want to take a murder charge. If he has to take a consequence for having possession of that gun then he is willing to accept that but I just feel like they shouldn’t have come to our house,” said Lawson.

Lawson is currently in the process of raising funds to get her son a lawyer.

According to the Killeen Police Department, this is still an active investigation.

