More than a thousand gather in Bell County to honor Charlie Kirk at Vigil

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — More than a thousand Bell County residents gathered outside the courthouse to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk, just days after his assassination.



More than a week after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“I really can’t even talk about it without getting emotional. It was very traumatizing to see,” said one woman who attended the vigil, Amy Chapman.

More than 1,000 of our neighbors here in Bell County came together to remember him.

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

“I guess Charlie Kirk has never had a notable impact on my life, but I don’t believe anybody should die just for talking about what they think,” one man at the vigil said.

It was announced Thursday that Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, has been named CEO of Turning Point U.S.A.

Taking over the organization that her husband had helped found and lead before his death.

“It’s what Charlie would have wanted. Erika has a lioness spirit so she is going to bring it even harder than he did, so I’m really looking forward to her leadership at Turning Point,” said President of the Bell County Young Republicans Reagan Keith.

The vigil, held outside the Bell County Courthouse, was organized by members of the Bell County Young Republicans.

“I just wanted to pay honor to Charlie and his mission,” said Keith.

…Who offered thoughts, prayers, and words of encouragement to a crowd still mourning the loss.

“We just love Charlie. The feeling I get here is just unity and love and everyone coming together,” Chapman said.

A memorial service for Kirk is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 21, in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium. President Trump and Vice President JD Vance are expected to be in attendance.

