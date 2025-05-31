Moody donut shop owner battles high egg prices after stroke recovery

MOODY, Texas (KXXV) — Donut shop owner Jean-Luc Hou, who's still recovering from a stroke, is now grappling with skyrocketing egg prices that have forced him to raise menu prices, but he continues to receive unwavering support from loyal customers.



Jean-Luc Hou, a local donut shop owner recovering from a stroke, is now facing financial strain due to a dramatic increase in egg prices, which have risen as high as $12 per dozen.

Egg costs, essential for Hou’s kolaches and breakfast sandwiches, have forced him to raise menu prices, though recent USDA data shows a slight decrease in prices this month.

Despite inflation and price adjustments, Hou says strong support from loyal customers continues.

Look at how egg prices are impacting a local business:

Local donut shop owner battles high egg prices after stroke recovery

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jean-Luc Hou, a beloved local donut shop owner, is facing a new challenge just months after beginning his recovery from a stroke—soaring egg prices.

“We probably use 50 dozen eggs in a month,” Hou told 25 News.

Hou’s story touched the community last November when residents came out in droves to support him during his health crisis. Now, he's battling another uphill climb: the rising cost of a crucial ingredient in his shop—eggs.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“Everything has been going up but God has a plan... he says the storm will eventually pass,” Hou said.

A few years ago, Hou paid about $4 per dozen eggs. That price first doubled, then tripled, peaking at $12 per dozen in 2024.

“We started buying eggs at $3.25, but last year it skyrocketed to around 11 or 12 bucks a dozen,” he said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

According to recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices have decreased slightly over the past month, by about one to three dollars. However, compared to this time last year, prices remain significantly higher.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a 79% increase in egg prices compared to 2024.

“Last year was really the year that the egg prices went really high,” Hou said.

To stay afloat, Hou has been forced to gradually raise prices on menu staples like Kolaches and breakfast sandwiches—items that rely heavily on eggs.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

When asked whether the price hikes have affected customer turnout, Hou responded confidently:

“Even with prices going up, our customers are super loyal and supportive, and we know they'll come back,” he said.

Despite inflationary pressures, Hou continues to serve his community with the same resilience that helped him recover from a stroke, proving once again why so many locals are eager to keep supporting him.