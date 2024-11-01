Military mom making progress on bill to push for in person physicals after her sons death in 2022

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas(KXXV) — "I can't tell you how it makes me feel, I get chills, and if I were to die today… I'd be happy that at least I did something in his honor to save lives," said Margie Taylor, mom of Army Specialist Joey Lenz.



Bi-Partisan bill has been introduced

Son died of an enlarged heart in 2022

Community advocates are needed

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Margie Taylor is sharing her excitement for what she calls Chapter 1 of the specialist Joey Lenz bill introduced on Friday. The bill requires every person in the military to take an in-person physical every year. She contacted us about the bill after we had previously worked with her on a previous story.

"It's something called the all-American bill that helps keep our military safe by doing things we do ourselves. We go to the doctor, we have physicals in person, we don't go online," said Taylor.

Joey Lenz died in his sleep in February 2022 of an enlarged heart. It's a condition his mother tells me he didn't know he had...and didn't come up in the online personal.

"His lab report that he had done when he was in I-C-U March 17th, 2021… that he had a very elevated component level of the enzyme that shows heart conditions he was not notified of that information… and he was given medication for anxiety in January the month before he died that don't work together should be prescribed together and never with anybody with a heart issue. He was also given a vaccine that shouldn't be given to someone with a heart issue… but had he had a physical in October, that would have shown the issue," said Taylor.

Houston congressman Morgan Luttrell introduced the bill and is now seeking cosponsors and members of her nonprofit, Gold Star Advocates, to help make it a law.

"As Americans, we must protect the military and keep them safe because they volunteer to keep us safe," said Taylor.

Margie hopes no other parent will have to endure what she has and that her son's story will encourage current military members to get an in-person physical now.

"He made people's smiles brighter and their laughs louder, and he made their lives better, and I want to continue that," said Taylor.

For updates on the journey, click here.

Follow Epiphany on social media!