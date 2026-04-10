Military draft registration becomes automatic for U.S. men ages 18 to 25

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Starting this December, eligible men will be automatically enrolled in the Selective Service System when applying for a driver's license or filling out government forms.



Starting this December, eligible men ages 18 to 25 will be automatically registered for the Selective Service when applying for a driver's license or filling out government forms.

The shift to automatic registration was signed into law in December 2025 as part of the National Defense Authorization Act to streamline the process and save millions of dollars.

Failing to register is currently a felony that carries fines of up to $250,000 or five years in prison.

There has not been an active draft since 1973, and Congress would have to amend the Military Selective Service Act before a draft could be activated.

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Military draft registration becomes automatic for men

Starting this December, a man turning 18 who applies for a driver's license or fills out a government form may also be signing up for the military draft.

The shift to automatic Selective Service registration for all eligible men ages 18 to 25 was signed into law in December 2025 as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Reports say the automatic draft rule is under review by the Regulatory Affairs Office and is awaiting finalization before it takes effect in December.

Proponents say the new law is meant to save the Selective Service System millions of dollars and streamline the existing self-registration process.

"This statutory change transfers responsibility for registration from individual men to SSS through integration with federal data sources. SSS will implement the change by December 2026, resulting in a streamlined registration process and corresponding workforce realignment," the Selective Service System said.

Right now, U.S. male citizens and immigrants ages 18 to 25 are required to self-register in the Selective Service System within 90 days of their 18th birthday, with late registration available until age 26.

It is a felony not to register, carrying fines up to $250,000 or five years imprisonment.

Exemptions to the registration requirement include hospitalization, incarceration, current non-immigrant visas, those on active duty, and women.

Asylum seekers, green card holders, men with disabilities, and individuals with dual citizenship do have to register.

I met with some students at Baylor University and broke down the new law.

"I wasn’t expecting to hear that today," a student said.

"I think I’d rather the registration be something that I choose to do," another student said.

"If I’m going to get drafted, I’d rather it be done the easier way," a student said.

"It will definitely make the process quicker," another student said.

"I’ve already gone through this process because of my dual citizenship. My other country of citizenship, I’m required to go to military if I enter the country again, and now having another country where that may be the case is a bit worrying," a student said.

There has not been an active draft since 1973. If a draft is actually activated, Congress must first amend the Military Selective Service Act. Only then would the Selective Service System randomly draw from a lottery of birthdays and numbers to determine who must serve.

More information can be found below:

https://www.sss.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Annual-Report-2024-6-4-25.pdf

https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/eoDetails?rrid=1327012

https://www.sss.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Brochure.pdf

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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