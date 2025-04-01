Rogers ISD mourns loss of student, family in tragic crash

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Rogers ISD has announced that one of its students was among the victims of a fatal crash in Milam County. Superintendent Duana Brashear released a statement.

"It is with overwhelming sadness that I share the tragic loss of Connor McCaffety, a junior at Rogers ISD."Yesterday, March 31, Connor and his family were involved in a devastating accident on Highway 36 in Milano. Connor, his mother, Meghan, and his father, Clint, did not survive the accident. Our hearts go out to everyone who is grieving this loss. Our entire district and the communities we serve are impacted by this loss." Superintendent Duana Brashear

The district said counselors will be available at all campuses to support students and staff in the coming days. Information on memorial services has not yet been released.

For more details on the crash, click here.

