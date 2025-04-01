3 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving semi-truck

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer.

Authorities said a Ford sedan, driven by 43-year-old Clint McCaffety of Temple, Texas, was stopped in the westbound traffic lane at the direction of a construction flagger.

A 2015 Kia SUV, driven by a 45-year-old woman from Fort Bend, Texas, was stopped behind the Ford. A 2025 Freightliner truck tractor, operated by a 26-year-old man from Bellmead, Texas, approached the stopped vehicles but, for unknown reasons, failed to control speed and collided with them.

The impact pushed the Kia into a ditch, where it rolled over.

The female driver of the Kia was transported to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for treatment. McCaffety and his two passengers, a 16-year-old male and 39-year-old Meghan Nicole McCaffety of Temple, were pronounced dead at the scene.