Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department purchases new $180,000 brush truck

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department purchased a new brush truck after receiving a grant and donations from the community.



The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department purchased a new $180,000 brush truck, replacing its 2001 model.

The department used a $125,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service's Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, $12,500 from the trade-in of its old brush truck, and donations from the community.

The new truck features a lifted suspension, larger tires, a 150-foot hose, and a 400-gallon water capacity, which allows firefighters to reach difficult areas and fight fires longer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's out with the old and in with a new brush truck at the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department.

"We were fortunate enough to get it," Braden Wallis said.

This $180,000 truck replaces its 2001 truck.

Brieanna Smith The department used this 2001 brush truck before purchasing its new one.

"It's wore out, out of date, so we needed to replace it with something much better suited for modern day," he said.

Paid through donations and a $125,000 grantfrom the Texas A&M Forest Service, it's decked out with features that Training Lieutenant Braden Wallis says can help keep our neighbors safe.

"A brush truck, it is used for wild land and forestry firefighting. It's able to get out there into a pasture or into wooded areas where a typical fire engine wouldn't go," he said.

Braden Wallis Members of the Rockdale VFD push in the new brush truck during its "Push-In" event Saturday.

It has a lifted suspension and larger tires, additional equipment storage, a 150-foot hose, and carries 400 gallons of water.

"We are going to be able to go a little bit deeper than we previously weren't able to do and fight more fire and hopefully save more property," Wallis said.

It's arrival comes after Milam County recently lifted its burn ban, following several fires earlier this month.

Braden Wallis The community gathered at the department Saturday to celebrate the arrival of the new brush truck. Community donations helped fund part of the purchase.

"It was kind of a cluster of events that happened — low humidity, high winds, dead grass from a recent frost," he said.

Gov. Greg Abbott has warned of an increased wildfire risk due to dry conditions in West Texas this week.

But Lt. Wallis says the truck is ready to face any local emergencies in our community while hoping to raise money for another one.

"We hope to, next year, fund another truck that's going to be the sister to this one," he said.

Braden Wallis The department is hoping to raise money for a similar truck to supplement fire fighting.

