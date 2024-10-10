Rockdale MDD launches digital marketing grant for small businesses

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The Rockdale Municipal Development District is launching a new digital marketing grant to help local businesses increase their online presence.



Small businesses can apply to receive up to $750 for marketing assistance from the Rockdale Municipal Development District.

The program will reimburse businesses who pay for social media posting, video content creation, digital advertisements.

The grant is expected to boost the visibility and growth of participating businesses.

To apply, you can visit the Rockdale MDD's website or stop by their office on North Main Street.

Economic Development Director Jim Gibson says the district already had a number of businesses apply within two days of launching.

"Our hope is to get some of our local businesses that may not have much of a digital presence to start to move into that realm so that they have more sales, they have more traffic, and then, they can be more successful in what they do," he said.

