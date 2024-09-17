City of Thorndale considers significant water and sewer rate hike

THORNDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Thorndale is considering raising its water and sewer rates next year to help fund its water improvement project.



Neighbors would have to pay an additional $16 to $19 for water and $6 for sewer per month.

The funds from the rate hike will help support an $18 million project to add a well, 10.5 mile pipeline, and improve infrastructure at the water treatment plant.

Some residents are for the increase and improvement while some worry about the impact on people on fixed incomes.

The City will host a public meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce to discuss the rate increase.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Water is an essential part of Trey Felton's livelihood at Thorndale Meat Market.

"Yeah, as a food business, you have to have running water," Felton said.

To make ice, serve drinks, and wash hands. So he's all for helping improve its quality.

"The more we can improve things like drainage and water and sewer and things like that, it helps us grow our business and attract more customers," he said.

But first, the city is proposing an increased water and sewer rate.

"The main reason for that is the city is looking at financing from the Texas Water Development Board for much-needed improvements to our water system," Ray Miller, Jr., the city administrator, said.

The current monthly base rate for water is $25 and $18.50 for sewer.

But in 2025, neighbors would have to pay an additional $16 to $19 for water and $6 for sewer per month. It will pay for part of an $18 million project to add a well, a 10-mile pipeline, and improvements to the water treatment plant.

"The city decided it wants to have its own water source and be more in control," Miller said.

15 ABC's Brieanna Smith was driving through a few neighborhoods to see how other neighbors would feel about an increase. Some people told her it could affect seniors on fixed incomes. Others said they didn't care, believing the city will increase the rates anyway.

But Trey believes it's something that was bound to be done.

"I was told a long time ago when I was young that water is going to cost more than oil someday, and, you know, I think we're probably approaching that time," Felton said.

Especially as the city grows.

"And, you know, I think we're probably approaching that time," he said.

The city hasn't approved any new rates yet, but they are looking for your input at a public meeting this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce.

Follow Brieanna on social media!