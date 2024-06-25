City of Rockdale prepares for 150th birthday, residents reflect on town's impact

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Rockdale is preparing for its upcoming sesquicentennial celebration, and some residents are reflecting on their ties to the community.



The City of Rockdale is kicking off its 150th birthday celebration on July 4.

The city is partnering with local businesses and organizations to host a drone and fireworks show, gala, a parade and more for two weeks.

Now, some residents are reflecting on what it means to live in the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ralph Czimskey has lived in Rockdale for about two decades.

"It's a good little town to be in — I feel like it's out of the way. It's not the big city, and sometimes, that's good," he said.

But he says the town's allure extends beyond comfort.

"One of my favorite memories was just meeting my wife here and making her a part of my life, you know. I think it was a blessing from God," he said.

As the town is preparing to celebrate 150 years, he's reflecting on what it means to live in our community.

"The people are good and friendly," Czimskey said.

City Manager Barbara Holly says it's one of the city's goal with its nearly $100,000 celebration.

"Somewhat the philosophy of this has been respect the past, embrace the future because it's our 150th," she said.

About half of the funds are coming from community sponsors to host parades, fireworks and drone shows and special events at historical spots around town.

"This has been an 18-month planning process and there were so many moving parts and we had so many volunteers working on this tirelessly," Holly said.

Ralph says he's sure to show his face in the crowd, but he's excited to see what comes after the 150th.

"It's a sleepy little town, but it's gonna be growing now with Samsung coming and everything," Czimskey said.

"It's gonna be one of the boom towns like all everything else around here, so I'm glad to be part of it."



