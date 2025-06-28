Milam County suspect taken into custody after more than a week on the run

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A suspect at large by the Milam County Sheriff's Office for a week was taken into custody Friday.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office says deputies found Colby Martinez under an abandoned house in the Milano area. Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office said Martinez was spotted in the area, and there was a heavy law enforcement presence and to not approach the suspect.

The sheriff's office says deputies were looking for Martinez, a parolee, after he took off from a deputy traffic stop on June 20.

Milam County jail logs show Martinez was charged with evading arrest with a previous conviction, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, burglary of a building and parole violation.