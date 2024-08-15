Milam County Sheriff's Office launches new 'School Safety Initiative’, increases presence in schools

CAMERON, Texas (KRHD) — The Milam County Sheriff's Office is increasing its presence at schools this year with its new "School Safety Initiative."



The Milam County Sheriff's Office is increasing deputy presence in schools like Rockdale ISD, Cameron ISD and Milano ISD.

It's part of Sheriff Mike Clore's new "School Safety Initiative" to protect students and staff.

The initiative will be ongoing, and the agency encourages residents to help by reporting any safety concerns.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Deputy Hughes has spent the past three years with students at Cameron Elementary and Junior High Schools.

"This will be my third year as a school resource deputy. I've been at this campus my entire time," he said.

Now, he's set to spend even more with them this year.

Increasing presence is part of a new school safety initiative at the Milam County Sheriff's Office.

"Just being at the schools is a big role that we play — being seen and the community knowing that we are involved with the schools," Hughes said.

Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles says the district is all for it.

"We welcome not only their presence, but their input, their expertise, and their help in ensuring the safety of our students and our staff," Sprinkles said.

Deputies won't just be at Cameron ISD schools.

They will also have a presence at Rockdale ISD and Milano campuses to help students —

"That's something that we've recently changed is how we secure the interior doors," Hughes said.

teachers —

"Another thing we've also started is a system that the teachers have that they can pick up their phone if they have an emergency, they can send it to all the staff inside the school," he said.

And parents feel safer.

"The school has also practiced drills prior to the school year taking place," he said. "I think that's a very rewarding thing in this position in law enforcement is just the relationships you build with the community."

