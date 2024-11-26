Milam County seeks thousand-dollar upgrade to radio system, radio equipment by 2026

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Milam County officials are looking to invest in a new radio system and new radios to improve communication among first responders across and outside the county by 2026.



Some first responders are experiencing issues with radio coverage in certain areas of Milam County.

County officials are looking to invest in a new radio system that will allow them to contact agencies outside the county and new radios that will allow first responders to connect to Wi-Fi or cellular networks.

New radios will cost about $8,000 to $10,000 per unit.

County Commissioners plan to hold a workshop with local chiefs to discuss funding for the radios, which could be possibly obtained through grants.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After decades in the fire industry, Rockdale Fire Chief Warren Matous knows what his equipment can do.

“We respond to fires all over the county,” Matous said.

And can’t do.

“And there's areas where the radios that we have now just don't work, and we can't get out,” Matous said.

But that could change soon.

Milam County Emergency Management Coordinator Kenzie Oliver said the county is looking to invest in new radios and a new radio system.

“There was an active shooter in Rockdale in the middle of the night and Rockdale PD, you know, the Sheriff's Office were there, and they had requested mutual aid from Williamson County SWAT team. The guys started firing and the radios weren't working,” Oliver said.

But the problem is new radios run for about $8,000 to $10,000.

“We're one of the few counties in the area that hasn't made that switch over to the new system, so we’re kind of a black hole,” Oliver said.

But it would allow first responders to connect to Wi-Fi or cellular networks even if there’s no signal and speak on secure channels.

“From the fire perspective, it's going to give us the opportunity to have, number one, much more range in our ability to communicate with each other and other agencies,” Matous said.

They want to make the switch by 2026, especially as the community grows.

“We need to be able to talk to people who are coming in, especially if a disaster happens, the state needs to come in— communication is key with emergency management,” Oliver said.

