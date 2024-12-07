Milam County appoints new fire marshal to strengthen emergency management

CAMERON, Texas (KRHD) — Milam County commissioners hired a new fire marshal to strengthen its emergency management.



Joshua Todd is the new fire marshal for Milam County.

His duties include focusing on emergency prevention through community education, enforcing building codes, and ensuring the county has adequate resources to handle high call volumes.

He officially begins his role on Monday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Public safety is at its highest standard.

“I think having a good, strong emergency service, especially when we're out here kind of by ourselves, is going to be super helpful,” Cameron Chamber of Commerce Administrator Samantha Muñoz said.

Meet Joshua Todd.

He's the new fire marshal of Milam County.

"I started off in firefighting, went into emergency medical response, and now into law enforcement, and this is really a unique opportunity to merge all three of those fields,” Todd said.

Milam County commissioners hired him to strengthen its emergency management ahead of more growth, and his main focus is emergency prevention —

“We can save lives by ensuring that as new developments and properties come in, we're building them up to spec to make sure that people are safe in them, and really it's about education and getting out in the community,” he said.

And preparation.

“As call volumes increase and service requests become more demanding, we're going to have to make sure that we're creating sustainable and smart investments,” he said.

Chamber of Commerce Administrator Samantha Muñoz says he could help her organize large community events like the annual Christmas parade.

"Moving forward that's going to be so helpful with any large event that we decide to do or any wonderful community gatherings that we have going on,” she said.

And that's the goal.

"I can't wait to see what we make of this place. I'm happy to be here, and I want to be a resource for the community,” Todd said.

