Midway Little League to raise $600,000 for new field lights

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — "They're really, really old, so I guarantee they're about to fall down," said Midway Little League player Walker Woody.

"If people would just come out here and look, you can see they're leaning like that one over there is leaning, we're in desperate need," said Board Member and parent, Julia Jurgensen.

Midway Little League is raising money for new field lights.

Jurgensen says the current lights are mounted on wooden posts and have been at the complex for more than 50 years.

"Over time, wood is susceptible to rot — it is susceptible to termites, and over time, it is susceptible to wind," she said.

After one of the posts failed from wood rot, they knew they needed a change.

"As they age, they're not as reliable to support the weight — with wind and storms, they present a pretty serious safety hazard to the kids," Jurgensen said.

10-year-old Walker Woody has been playing baseball his entire life, and just wants a safe place to play.

"If we didn't have those lights, we would not have seen the ball, someone would have got hurt," he said

"This is helpful for us to come out and raise money to get new lights."

They are hoping to replace 48 light poles on four different fields, with a goal of raising 600,000 dollars.

"They're going to run from between $100,000 to $120,000 per field," Jurgensen said.

The league doesn't receive any money from the City of Woodway or Hewitt — they solely rely on private donations and player registration fees.

"We are replacing them with the safety of the kids as our number one priority, and as a parent, it's motivating to me to get it done sooner than later, for sure," Jurgensen said.

They are planning to install the new lights as soon as they raise enough money.

Follow Kadence on social media!