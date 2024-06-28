Midway Little League baseball wins district title

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Midway little league baseball heads into the weekend with some new hardware as they were crowned district nine champions.

"It was awesome — we repeated it three times in a row and yeah, it just felt amazing 12U year," said third baseman and pitcher, Brooks Bullajian.

"I was just filled with joy and excitement and happiness because this year is really tough, but it was really exciting," said second baseman Hank Pegram said.

These players have been together since they were in first grade. That chemistry off the field is leading to results on the field.

"They're basically family and they're just really good, great people and they're just like my best friends," Pegram said.

"When you can get 12 boys out here playing baseball with one common goal, to get them all out here, after one goal, working as a team, it rarely happens at this age. I'm glad I get to be a part of that," said Midway little league baseball head coach Chris Bullajian.

Midway has been here before as district champs, now, they're looking to get closer to achieving their next goal.

"Make it far in sectionals — I'd say like, if we can get to state, that would be amazing — we've never done that. We've been close," Brooks Bullajian said.

"Our goal is always little league world series, but we understand we have to take this step by step. So go up there, take care of business, play our type of baseball and hope everything falls into place," Chris Bullajian said.

Midway little league now has their sectionals tournament and that starts this weekend in Arlington.

